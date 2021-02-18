Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 869 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

The new infection bring to 149,369 the number of cases recorded since the spread of the pandemic to Nigeria on February 27, 2020.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of new cases with 229 testing positive, while rivers state followed with 79 and Taraba, 73.

Also on the list of states with new infections on Wednesday were Oyo-66, Ogun-60, FCT-58, Plateau-56, Kwara-38, Ondo-38, Osun-24, Kano-22 and Nasarawa-21.

Others were Abia-19, Edo-19, Akwa Ibom-19, Cross River-10, Delta-9, Benue-8, Ekiti-6, Borno-6, Katsina-4, Bauchi-3, Bayelsa-1 and Zamfara-1.

Eight deaths were also recorded on Wednesday.

This brought the total number of those that have died from the virus in Nigeria to 1,787.