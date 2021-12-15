Nigeria records 730 new COVID-19 cases in 10 states, FCT

Nigeria recorded 730 new cases of COVID-19 in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 218,596.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this on its website on Wednesday morning in an update.

The centre said Nigeria did not record any death.

The NCDC said 431 new cases were reported in Lagos, FCT (174), Rivers (38), Ogun (32), Akwa Ibom (25), Anambra (11), Katsina (7), Bayelsa (4), Niger (4), Kano (3) and Ekiti (1).

The centre said the death toll still stands at 2,983 as at Tuesday.

The centre said that 3,686,403 sample tests had been conducted since the virus was announced on February 27, 2020.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.