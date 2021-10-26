Nigeria records 711 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Nigeria on Monday recorded 711 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 211,171.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its website on Tuesday morning.

The 711 new cases reported on Monday indicated an increase from the 165 cases posted previously in the country.

The centre also recorded two deaths, noting that the country’s fatality toll from the virus now stood at 2,884.

According to the agency, Delta recorded 508, Plateau-41, Rivers-40, FCT-32, Enugu-24, Lagos-19, and Imo-16.

Others are Cross River-nine, Ekiti-nine, Abia-four, Benue-three, Kano-three, while Bauchi, Bayelsa, and Ogun recorded one each.

The NCDC, however, noted that the report includes: 508 confirmed cases reported from Delta were backlogs for July 27 to October 13.

It also said that 19 confirmed cases reported from Lagos state were for Oct. 24 and October 25.

The agency also noted that 41 confirmed cases were reported from Plateau for October 24 and October 25.

The centre said that Nigeria currently has 5,613 active cases with 202,674 discharged.

The centre said that over 3,298,966 million samples had been tested from the nation’s roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operation centre (EOC), activated at Level II, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.