Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19

The new figure, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said, raised the total number of infections in the country to 166,982.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria recorded 102 new cases on Tuesday.

The agency said the 64 new cases were reported in 10 states.

These, the NCDC said, are Yobe (18), Lagos (16), Delta (10), Katsina (seven), Gombe (five), Edo (two), Kano (two), Rivers (two), Kaduna (one) and Kwara (one).

The centre said that 2,180,444 people have so far been tested for COVID-19.

The NCDC also added that 69 people were discharged on Wednesday after recovering from the infection.

It said 163,328 people have recovered from the virus.

The centre added that Nigeria recorded 2,117 deaths.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.