Nigeria on Thursday recorded 634 new cases of Coronavirus Disease and six deaths.

The data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Thursday showed it as the eighth day running the country will record figures of new infections under 1,000 daily.

The NCDC data revealed that the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, still topped the list of states with new infections with 259 cases.

It was followed by Osun State with 45 cases, Edo State had 38, Ogun State 35 and the Federal Capital Territory, 33.

Other states with new infections were Anambra-26, Imo-24, Ondo-24, Akwa Ibom-20, Plateau-20, Abia-19, Kaduna-19, Ebonyi-17, Borno-10 and Rivers-10.

Others were Kano-9, Delta-8, Kebbi-7, Nasarawa-4, Oyo-3, Enugu-2 and Ekiti-2.

With the latest data, Nigeria has so far recorded 154,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 131,699 discharged and 1,891 deaths.