Nigeria on Monday recorded 566 cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed on Monday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, still had the highest figure for the day with 166 infections.

Others were Oyo, 66; Delta, 53; Ebonyi, 43; Plateau, 34; Ondo, 32; FCT, 26; Ogun, 25; Edo, 24; Imo, 15; Bayelsa, 13; Benue, 12; Gombe, 11; Kano, 11; Kaduna, 11; Osun, 8; Nasarawa, 7; Borno, 5; Katsina, 2; and Anambra, 2.

In all as at Monday night, Nigeria had 25,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 573 deaths and 9,402 successfully treated and discharged.