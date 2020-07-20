Nigeria on Sunday recorded 556 Coronavirus Disease cases and 17 deaths.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

For the first time in a long while, Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus, did not top the table of the states with new infections.

Rather, it was Edo State, with 104 cases, that had the highest infections on Sunday.

Lagos had 97 cases, with the Federal Capital Territory recording 70 new infections.

Other states with new infections were Benue, 66; Oyo, 61; Kaduna, 38; Plateau, 28; Osun, 19; Akwa Ibom, 14; Rivers, 13; Katsina, 13; Ondo, 13; Ogun 6; Kano, 5; Nasarawa, 4; Gombe, 2; Ekiti, 2; and Borno, 1.

In all as at Sunday night, Nigeria has had 36,663 confirmed cases, with 789 deaths.

Those successfully treated and discharged were 15,105.