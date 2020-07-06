Nigeria has recorded 544 new COVID-19 cases, a development which has taken the country’s total infection tally to 28,711.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

NCDC said as of July, 5. 2020, 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency added that no new state has reported a case in the past 24 hours.

According to it, till date, while 28,711 cases have been confirmed, 11,665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said the 544 new cases were reported from 19 states: Lagos (199), Ebonyi (65), Oyo (47), Ondo (46), Ogun (31), Edo (30), FCT (28), Katsina (25), Plateau (15), Bayelsa (11) and Kaduna (10).

Others are Adamawa (10), Akwa Ibom (8), Gombe (7), Kano (4), Taraba (3), Rivers (2), Abia (2), and Ekiti (1).

Meanwhile, the NCDC has said Nigerians stand the risk of increasing the rate of spreading the virus to their parents and the older population in the country if they fail to practice preventive behaviour.

“Do not put their lives in danger. #TakeResponsiblity to protect them – observe physical distancing, wear a face mask, and wash your hands frequently,” it advised.