Nigeria records 533 new COVID-19 infections, no death

Ten states and the FCT recorded 533 COVID-19 infections on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control stated on Saturday.

The 533 new infections indicated a decrease of 221 when compared with the 754 cases recorded on Thursday.

The NCDC stated also that no COVID-19 death was recorded.

It stated that Lagos State recorded the highest number of new infections with 428 cases followed by the FCT (45), Rivers (33), Edo (9) and Ogun State (8).

It added that Oyo State recorded three cases, while Delta and Kaduna States recorded two cases each, and Gombe, Jigawa and Kano States had one case each.

It stated also that the 533 new infections brought the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria at 216,451.

It noted that 207,661 COVID-19 patients had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals.

With no new COVID-19 death, the fatality number in Nigeria stands 2,981, NAN reports.

Nigeria has tested 3,629,527 samples since the infection broke out on February 27, 2020.