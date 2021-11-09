Nigeria records 52 new COVID-19 cases, no new death

Nigeria recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 212,765, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Tuesday.

The 52 new COVID-19 cases indicate a decrease of 34 when compared with the 86 infections recorded on Sunday.

The 52 new cases were confirmed in Cross River (13 cases), Lagos State (12 cases), Enugu State (eight cases) and Plateau (seven cases).

Others are Rivers (five cases), FCT (three cases), Bauchi (two cases), Abia and Kano States (one case each).

The NCDC also said that there was no new death on Monday, leaving the mortality tally at 2,906.

It added that 204,261 COVID-19 patients had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The centre said that Nigeria currently has 5,598 active COVID-19 cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began in 2020.