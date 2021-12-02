Nigeria records 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, one new death

Nigeria recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 214,270, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Thursday morning.

The new cases reported on Wednesday indicate a decrease from the 105 cases reported in the country the previous day.

It noted that the 52 fresh infections were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigerian Public Health Institute stated that the cases were confirmed in the following States: Lagos (29), FCT (12), Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Kano (2), Ogun (1), and Oyo (1).

The NCDC also said that with one new death on Wednesday, the country’s fatalities stand at 2,978.

It added that 207,312 COVID-19 patients had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The centre said that Nigeria currently has 3,980 active COVID-19 cases, while a total of 3,580,510 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Public Health Agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.