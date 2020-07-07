Nigeria on Tuesday recorded fresh 503 cases of Coronavirus disease, which took the country’s total to 29,879.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control gave the latest figures on its Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, still led in the number of cases with 153 fresh infections.

Others states with fresh cases were Ondo (76), Edo (54), FCT (41), Enugu (37), Rivers (30), Benue (24), Osun (20), Kaduna (15) and Kwara (13).

Others were Abia (9), Borno (8), Plateau (6), Taraba (5), Ogun (3), Kano (3), Kebbi (2), Nasarawa (2), Bayelsa (1) and Gombe (1).

The death toll as at Tuesday was 669, while 12,108 had been successfully treated and discharged.