Nigeria records 460 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria on Monday recorded 460 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 191,805.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the figure via its website on Tuesday morning

The centre said the recent surge in infections was driven by the spread of the Delta variant in the country.

It added that the infections were recorded in 13 states.

The agency noted that Rivers State reported the highest infections of the day with 164 new cases, followed by Lagos (139), Edo (61), Bayelsa (20).

Others include; Oyo (14), Plateau (seven), Ogun (six), Anambra (four), Benue (four), Enugu (two), Cross river (one), Kaduna (one)

The 460 fresh cases reported on Monday is an increase from the 362 cases posted on Sunday.

It said that the number of the country’s active coronavirus infections increased from 10, 606 on Sunday to 10,858 on Monday.

It added that 178,492 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

The NCDC also said it recorded one COVID-19-related death, bringing the total fatalities to 2,455.

The centre said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level II, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC also said that 2.7 million people have been tested for the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population.

The Federal Government launched the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination on Aug. 16 in Abuja, a continuous effort towards curbing the spread of the disease in the country.

The government has advised citizens to go to the various vaccination centres to take the first jab of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It has also encouraged Nigerians to continue to adhere to the Non-Pharmaceuticals Interventions (NPIs), put in place to curb the spread of the disease – even after taking the vaccine – until the nation attains herd immunity.