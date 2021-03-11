Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 394 new cases of Coronavirus Disease and eight deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Bauchi State topped the list of states and the Federal Capital Territory with new infections.

The state recorded 75 new cases, while the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, had 36 fresh infections.

Others that recorded new infections on Wednesday were Akwa Ibom-33, FCT-32, Nasarawa-29, Kaduna-26, Rivers-25, Ogun-22, Oyo-21, Edo-20, Taraba-18, Imo-17, Ondo-17, Borno-8, Plateau-7, Zamfara-4, Osun-3 and Kano-1.

As at Wednesday, the country had recorded a total of 159,646 confirmed cases, with 139,983 successfully treated and discharged and 1,993 deaths.