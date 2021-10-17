Nigeria records 376 new COVID-19 infections, 35 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 376 new COVID-19 infections and 35 deaths in Nigeria as at Saturday.

This is according to the data released by the agency on Sunday.

It disclosed that the 376 new cases were reported from 14 states.

“Lagos recorded 215 cases, Rivers (82), Ondo (16), Imo (14), Plateau (12), Kaduna (10), Kwara (9), Ekiti (4), Bauchi (3), Delta (3), Kano (3), Sokoto (3), Nasarawa (1), and Oyo (1).

The 376 fresh cases reported on Saturday indicate an increase from the 167 cases reported on Friday.

According to the centre, till date, 2,091,73 cases have been confirmed, 1,970,84 cases have been discharged and 2,804 deaths have been recorded in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It noted that the country’s active cases now stood at 9,265.

The agency further stated that more than 3,142,971 samples of the virus from the country’s roughly 200 million people had been tested.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC, however, advised Nigerians that home-based care is to be provided to COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms only at the advice of trained and designated health workers.

“Patients and caregivers should adhere strictly to the home based isolation criteria and other infection prevention and control measures.