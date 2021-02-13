Nigeria’s new Coronavirus Disease cases on Friday surpassed 1,000 after it had been low for some days consecutively.

This was revealed in the data made available on the state of the pandemic in Nigeria by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In the data released via its Twitter handle on Friday, the NCDC confirmed 24 deaths from across the country in 24 hours.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the virus, which first case in Nigeria was confirmed on February 27, 2020, Nigeria recorded fresh 1,005 cases on Friday.

This took the country’s total confirmed cases to 144,521, with 118,866 successfully treated and discharged and 1,734 deaths.

The epicentre of the virus in the country, Lagos State topped the chart with 204 new cases, while Kwara State reported 155 fresh infections and Oyo State 124.

Other states with new infections were Plateau-80, FCT-75, Edo-56, Ondo-41, Kaduna-40, Rivers-40, Taraba-35, Borno-32, Ekiti-21, Ogun-20, Kano-14, Bayelsa-8, Delta-7, Bauchi-3 and Jigawa-2.