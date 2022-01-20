Nigeria records 230 new COVID-19 cases – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said the country registered 230 additional COVID-19 infections in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.

The NCDC stated this via its official website on Thursday morning, saying with the addition, the country’s total COVID-19 infections jumped to 251,571.

It added that 341 people were discharged after testing negative to the disease, which included 203 community discharges in the FCT on January 19, and 13 discharged cases in Abia State on January 18.

The NCDC also noted that on Wednesday one more person died of the COVID-19 complications in the country.

It said the death toll from the virus had reached 3,117, while in total 225,280 people had been discharged from hospitals after testing negative to the infection.

Of the new cases, the agency said Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, reported 115 out of the new cases, Gombe reported 29 cases, FCT reported 24 cases, Imo reported 20 cases and Rivers had 10 cases.

Amongst others were: Ondo-9, Kano-5, Abia-4, Kaduna-4, Oyo-4, Kebbi-2, Ogun-2, Borno-1 and Jigawa-1.

It noted that the report included four confirmed cases reported in Abia State on January 18.

Two confirmed cases were reported in Kebbi State on January 18 and one confirmed case was reported in Borno on January 18.

According to the NCDC, five states: Ekiti, Nasarawa, Osun, Plateau and Sokoto States reported zero cases in the past 24 hours.