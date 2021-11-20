Nigeria records 23 new COVID-19 infections, no new death

Five states and the FCT recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new infections on Saturday and said there was no new death.

It stated that Plateau State recorded the highest number of nine new infections, followed by the FCT and Bauchi State, which recorded six and three cases respectively.

Sokoto State recorded three new cases, while Kaduna and Katsina States recorded one case each.

Friday’s infections brought Nigeria’s tally to 213,487 cases out of the 3.4 million samples tested so far.

Out of the total number of infected people, 206,301 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Death toll so far is 2,973 persons.

The NCDC also stated that there were 4,213 active cases currently.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has received more vaccines donations from international organisations.