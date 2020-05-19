Nigeria on Monday recorded 216 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

With the latest number of infections, Nigeria has now recorded 6,175 cases of COVID-19.

According to the figures released on Monday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle, Lagos State recorded 74 cases, while Katsina, Oyo, Kano, Edo and Zamfara States had 33, 19, 17, 13 and 10 new infections.

Ogun, Gombe and Borno States recorded eight infections each, with Bauchi and Kwara States having seven each.

For the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, there were four cases, while Kaduna, Enugu and Rivers State had three, three and two inactions respectively.

The number of deaths rose to 191 on Monday, with more patients discharged, bringing the number of successfully treated cases to 1,644.