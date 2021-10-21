Nigeria records 167 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria recorded 167 new COVID-19 infections as of Wednesday October 20, the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

Data released by the agency on Thursday morning also stated that 178 people had recovered from the virus, while two additional deaths were recorded.

The 167 additional infections on Wednesday indicated an increase from the 159 cases reported the previous day in the country.

The agency said the 167 new infections in the country were recorded in Taraba-109, Lagos-17, Plateau-16, Bauchi-11, Rivers-6, Delta-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Imo-2 and Bayelsa-1.

The agency added that till date, 209,713 cases had been confirmed, 197,724 cases discharged and 2,840 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said over 3,207,523 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2 continued to coordinate the national response activities.