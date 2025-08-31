‎Nigeria records 16,000 suicides annually, Senator, advocates push prevention bill

Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC – Cross River South) has called for urgent legislative action to address Nigeria’s rising suicide rates, citing World Health Organisation estimates of approximately 16,000 suicide deaths annually.

Ekpenyong made the call in Abuja, on Sunday when he received members of the Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group, a coalition of psychiatrists, legal experts, civil society organisations, and mental health advocates.

The Senator reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Suicide Prevention Bill, which he sponsored in the Senate and which scaled its first reading in February.

According to him, the bill seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide and provide a comprehensive framework for prevention, service delivery, helplines, and capacity building for mental health practitioners.

“Depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions affect millions of Nigerians, yet they are poorly understood and rarely prioritised.

“Suicide prevention requires government attention, sustained education, and sensitisation,” he said.

He assured the coalition of his commitment to push the bill during its second reading, while canvassing the support of his colleagues for a robust debate backed by data and evidence.

Prof. Taiwo Lateef Sheikh, Convener of the coalition and Continental Representative of LifeLine International, said the existing law criminalising attempted suicide discouraged help-seeking among vulnerable persons.

“When you criminalise attempted suicide, you stigmatise people who are already vulnerable.

“According to WHO, Nigeria records about 16,000 suicide deaths annually, and this is a conservative figure because many cases go unreported,” Sheikh said.

He explained that most victims were young people aged between 15 and 29, describing the situation as a crisis that must be urgently addressed.

Other members of the coalition, including psychiatrists, psychologists, and civil society actors, urged the National Assembly to accelerate passage of the bill, warning that delays would cost more lives.

“For every recorded suicide, there are at least 20 more attempts.

“In Nigeria, every delay in passing this bill means more lives lost,” said Ms Aisha Abdullahi Bubah, Executive Director, The Sunshine Series.

The group also outlined plans to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 with sensitisation campaigns, media engagements, and policy dialogues.

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that Ekpenyong has also been invited to participate in the Vanguard Mental Health Summit in October, themed “Stemming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria.”

