The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 341 new cases of Coronavirus Disease on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 155,417 since its outbreak on February 27, 2020.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Saturday made it exactly one year that Nigeria recorded its COVID-19 index case, believed to be the first in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Till date 155,417 cases of the disease have been confirmed, while 133,256 patients have been discharged and 1,905 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In the past 24 hours, the NCDC has recorded three COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatalities in Nigeria to 1,905.

The Nigerian health agency said the new infections were reported from 20 states and the FCT.

According to the agency, the new cases were reported in Lagos-96, Rivers-41, Kaduna-33, Edo-21, Osun-20, Akwa Ibom-17 and FCT-17.

Ondo reported 15; Gombe-11; Kano-11; Imo-10; Ekiti and Kebbi had nine each; Kwara and Oyo state recorded eight each; while Borno had six; Enugu and Plateau three each; and Delta, Niger and Ogun had one each.

The NCDC stated that Saturday’s discharged cases included 319 community recoveries in Lagos State, 121 in Kaduna State and 38 in Rivers State.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The public health agency said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country currently stood at 20,183 in the last 24 hours.