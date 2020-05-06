Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 148 new infections of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

Lagos remained at the top of the list of states with infections, recording 43 cases, with Kano having 32.

Zamfara followed with 14 cases, with the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja having 10; Katsina, nine; and Taraba seven.

Borno and Ogun States had six cases each, while Oyo had five, with Edo, Kaduna and Bauchi recording three cases each.

Two cases were recorded in Adamawa and Gombe States, while Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi had one each.

In all, as at the time of filing the report, Nigeria has had 2,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 98 deaths, meaning an increase of six deaths between Monday night and Tuesday night.

So far, 481 persons had been successfully treated and discharged.