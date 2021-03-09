The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 13 deaths from the Coronavirus Disease on Monday, with 371 new cases.

The NCDC released the data on Monday on its Twitter handle.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the pandemic, the Federal Capital Territory and 16 states accounted for the 371 new cases.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, topped the list of those with new cases on Monday.

The state recorded 102 fresh cases of COVID-19, with Enugu State having 65, Edo State accounting for 56 and the Federal Capital Territory, 23.

Other states with new infections on Monday were Ogun-20, Osun-18, Bayelsa-18, Rivers-15, Kaduna-14, Plateau-10, Oyo-8, Bauchi-7, Kano-5, Delta-4, Nasarawa-3, Niger-2 and Ekiti-1.

As at Monday night, the country had recorded 158,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 138,502 successfully discharged and 1,982 deaths.