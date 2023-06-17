Nigeria ranks 44th among countries with largest penis sizes

Nigeria came in at number 44 among countries with the largest penis sizes.

This was the outcome of a research conducted by researchers in Germany and released earlier in the week.

According to the report, men from Ecuador and Cameroon top the list of those with the largest penises around the world.

The research covered 90 countries according to report by the researchers, with half of those in the Top 20 from Africa.

Others in the Top 20 are Bolivia, Sudan, Haiti, Senegal, Gambia, Cuba, Netherlands, France and Angola.

Others are Canada, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Georgia, Paraguay, Chad Italy and Central African Republic.

Those with the smallest sizes include Cambodia, Myanmar, Philippines and Sri Lanka.