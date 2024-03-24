Nigeria ranks 109 in world’s hungry nations – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi says that currently Nigeria ranks 109th in the global index of hungry nations in the world.

He gave the revelation in Kebbi state during a private Ramadan visit.

The visit was part of a northern tour to support and see things the way they are in the northern part of the country.

Obi was received at government house by secretary to the state government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida,

He insisted that Nigeria is poor and hungry because the federal government refused to holistically invest in agriculture, saying such investments must be directed to the north which possesses vast arable land for peasant and mechanised farming.

He noted that with agriculture, Nigeria will say bye to forex crisis, insecurity, poor education and unaffordable health care delivery “because our exports would bring forex hence the importance of the production economy.”

Speaking further, the LP candidate lamented that Nigeria has the highest number of uncultivated land in the world, accompanying mass able bodied unemployed youth that could have been used to drive the mass agricultural investment to produce millions of direct and indirect jobs in the country.

At the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar, Obi announced direct Ramadan feeding of 100 indigent persons as well as the commissioning of boreholes at Kahuta village behind Dukku army barracks, Birnin Kebbi.

“We are here to support with water and some little financial assistance because this is a private visit, not political,” he said.

He stated that he is not desperate to become Nigeria’s president but desperate to see the country working and desperate to see the poor man’s children become somebody without anybody.

Responding, the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar thanked him for the visit while describing him as a long-term friend.

He called on Nigerian leaders to note Obi’s advice of investing in the northern agricultural sector to drive away poverty in the region and the country.