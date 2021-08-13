Nigeria Project 40/40 debuts October 2 in Lagos

Concerned Nigerians abroad, under the aegis of the Society of Young Nigerians in Diaspora for International Collaboration and Transnational Engagement, led by its Romania-based convener, Adeniyi Sanusi, will unveil the NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 Simulcast/Hybrid Diaspora Global Conference on Saturday October 2 at the CMD, Lagos, Nigeria.

The event will be streamed live in Austria, Belgium/Luxemburg chapters of Nigeria In Diaspora Organization Europe (NIDOE).

The event is aimed at leveraging on the symbolism of the number 40 to inspire a new narrative for Nigerians.

NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 is registered under the trademark registry of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment.

Ajibola Abayomi, the president of the Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), who doubles as the media adviser of the project, in a statement, said the idea was conceived to further charge the Nigerians in Diaspora on the responsibilities of participating in the development agenda of the nation irrespective of their base.

“The goals of this project is to enable Nigerians in diaspora tell their stories, celebrate their good side manifesting in remittances, investments, brain regain and sharing best practices learnt abroad; recognize the bold steps taken by them to improve Nigeria through provision of infrastructures and support on investments and bridge the existing gap between the diasporas and fellow citizens at home.

“The conference is being powered by the Society of Young Nigerians in Diaspora for International Collaboration and Transnational Engagement in collaboration with the Diaspora Innovation Institute, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State; JIFORM; NIDOE chapters in Belgium/Luxembourg , Sweden and Greece,” Abayomi said.

Dignitaries confirmed as speakers were Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, Ph.D. (Partner & Chief Economist) PwC Nigeria; Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, MD/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) – TBC; Mr. Kingsley Aikins, the CEO of The Networking Institute, Ireland; Mr. Kabir Mohammed, Director Learning & Development at the Centre for Management Development (CMD) and Mr. Abiodun Odunuga, the Vice President of Friends of Nigeria (FON, France).

NGA Diaspora Project 40/40 maiden edition will feature, among others, 40 diaspora stories and key lessons learnt, a diaspora epoch autobiography book launch by one of the founding members of NIDOE Austria, Oluyemi Ogundele.