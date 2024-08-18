Nigeria Prize for Literature honours 2024 Longlist of 11

In a celebration of literary talent and creativity, the Committee for Relevant Arts and The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, hosted a book party in Lagos over the weekend to honour the 11 authors shortlisted for the 2024 Nigeria Prize for Literature.

The event, which marked the first public gathering of the 11 longlisted authors, was a vibrant mix of book readings and a panel session.

The authors participated both in person and virtually.

The 11 selected works, chosen from a pool of 163 entries by a panel of judges led by Professor Saleh Abdu of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, are all contenders for this year’s prize, which is dedicated to Children’s Literature.

Other judges include Professor Vicky Sylvester and Dr. Osarobu Igudia.

The winner is set to be announced in October 2024.

The honoured authors on the longlist include Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo (A Father’s Pride), Akanni Festus Olaniyi (Bode’s Birthday Party), Jumoke Verissimo (Grandma And The Moon’s Hidden Secret) Henry Akubuiro (Mighty Mite And Golden Jewel), Temiloluwa Adeshina (Risi Recycle – The Dustbin Girl), and Olatunbosun Taofeek (The Children At The IDP Camp).

Other authors on the longlist are Ayo Oyeku (The Magic Jalabiya), Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi (The Road Does Not End), Hyginus Ekwuazi (The Third Side of A Coin), Anietie Usen (Village Boy), and Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike (Wish Maker).

In his remarks, Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development in NLNG, lauded the CORA Book Party as a standout event among the series of activities leading up to the announcement of the Nigeria Prize for Literature winner.

Odeh said: “The CORA Book Party is a remarkable event that brings together the greatest number of authors, books, journalists, and lovers of literature and the arts to celebrate books and their authors.

“It’s an event laden with positive emotions, giving the day its special spark and the awards their glorious lustre.”

He added that the literary atmosphere in the country is charged with hope and anticipation, with everyone eager to see who will emerge as the next laureate of the prestigious The Nigeria Prize for Literature.

Odeh emphasised the commitment of NLNG to excellence, a value, he said, has driven the company from a modest gas company to a major global gas giant over the past 35 years.

He stressed that the prize has not only celebrated literary excellence but also spurred improvements in the quality of books, editing, publishing, and the broader literary ecosystem.

He expressed his pride in the 11 authors who emerged from the array of talents vying for the prize, stating that their achievements have made their families, their country, and NLNG proud.

Odeh also expressed appreciation to CORA and the Nigerian authors for ensuring that the book party remains a notable book festival in the country’s literary calendar.

In his remarks, CORA’s Secretary-General, Toyin Akinosho, emphasised the significance of the book party, which provides a platform for authors to discuss their work of arts and interact with readers.

Akinosho said: “The first book party was organised after a review of the first five years of the prize in response to calls that the prize should do more than a glamorous gala night in which one author got rich, but the Nigeria book trade and literary scene as a whole didn’t seem elevated.

“CORA decided to help out.”

As the prize continues its commitment to nurturing talent and supporting the arts, the impact of this year’s edition is expected to inspire the next generation of Nigerian writers and readers.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, which has been promoting excellence in literature for 20 years, rotates annually among four genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

