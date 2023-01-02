Nigeria Polo Federation gets new president

Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, has emerged the President of the Nigeria Polo Federation.

This was announced after the statutory biennial election of executive members of the NPF held in Jos, Plateau State.

Kangiwa said in a statement on Sunday: “I am pleased, honored and humbled for the confidence and trust bestowed on me to serve as President of Nigeria Polo Federation, to pilot the affairs for the next two years.

“I accept this important role; this is a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I will endeavour to represent NPF’s best interest.

“Let me seize this opportunity to congratulate the immediate past President, Francis Ogboro and his board for a very successful year.

“No doubt they have performed creditable well, I look forward to utilising their offer of support; in the same vein, I would also like to congratulate each of the new federation members.

“With your help and support, I will do my best to meet the challenges facing our Federation.”

Kangiwa, who was the second vice-President of the Polo Federation, solicited for the support to expand the frontiers of Nigerian polo.

He pledged to re-double his efforts in promoting Nigerian polo within the continent and internationally.

He also promised to continue to go the extra mile in building the federation, and carry out many worthwhile projects.

He added: “It is my intention also to commission a 5-year Strategic Plan for the federation.

“This I think will provide guidance for me and future Federation presidents in terms of setting and achieving our goals.

“I have a lot to learn, and I will look forward to hearing both your concerns and your aspirations for the Federation.”

NPF is one of the apex groups of Polo stakeholders in the country that superintendents the game and is massively involved in the management of the sport, including international affiliations.

Kangiwa just completed his tenure as the 2nd Vice-President of the Polo Federation, a position he held for two consecutive terms.

Kangiwa is a prolific Polo player and the progenitor of the pathfinding NSK Polo Ranch and Resorts.

He is also the Patron of the famous Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete, the leading Polo tournament and Cultural Tourism event in North West Nigeria.