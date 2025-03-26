Nigeria Police, religious leaders call for unity amongst  journalists during Ramadan, Lent 

As Muslims and Christians observe the holy periods of Ramadan and Lent, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters AIG Olatunji Disu and religious leaders have emphasized the importance of peace, unity, and compassion in Nigeria’s multi-faith society.

They made the call during the breaking of fast with journalists, an event put together by the Nigeria Union of Journalist, FCT council on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking during the event, AIG Disu who urged journalists to continue to promote peace and unity, commended the togetherness and professionalism of members of the forth estate of the realm.

According to him, “I use this opportunity to urge all Nigerians to embody values of compassion, humility, and service in their interactions with one another, this is a call for all faiths to work together for a harmonious and prosperous Nigeria.”

While delivering a message on the significant of Ramadan, the Deputy Imam of Abuja National mosque , Alhaji Yusuf Abdulateef , said that Ramadan, period was not only for fasting but for spiritual purification and closeness to God.

According to him, “Ramadan is not only for us to abstain from eating alone, but it is also coming for us to be purified. For our souls to be purified and for us to be brought closer to our Creator.

He further explained the special role of the month of Ramadan in the Muslim faith, noting its connection to the revelation of the Holy Quran.”Allah revealed the Holy Quran in the month of Ramadan, and that is why Ramadan is so special to us as Muslims”.

He also underscored the importance of the last 10 days of Ramadan, which were considered a time for deep reflection and seeking Allah’s forgiveness.

The Deputy Imam also highlighted the spirit of unity fostered by Ramadan, sharing a personal experience of Christians and Muslims coming together to break fast and pray at his mosque.

“This is one of the special significances of Ramadan. We come together in spirit, unity, cooperation, and one and the same faith.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter, Comrade Grace Ike, while calling on journalists to promote peace and unity through their work said Nigeria, as a diverse nation with ethnic groups and multiple faiths, thrives on peace and unity.

According to her, Nigeria’s history has been marred by ethno-religious conflicts that threaten our shared future,” she said.

Ike stressed the role of journalists in shaping narratives that either unite or divide communities. She urged both Muslim and Christian journalists to report stories that foster interfaith dialogue and tolerance.

According to her, “In promoting unity, we have to uphold fairness in reporting to ensure that no group feels marginalized or misrepresented. This builds trust among communities and strengthens societal cohesion.

“May Allah guide us in our mission to serve truthfully and justly. May our efforts contribute to a peaceful and united Nigeria. Ramadan Kareem and Graceful Lenten Season.”

