Nigeria poised to overtake global economy, says Vice President Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has asserted that Nigeria is not just catching up with the rest of the world but also poised to overtake the global economy.

He stated this on Tuesday when he unveiled the AI Expertise Blockchain and Technology Training and Outsourcing Initiative in Dutse, Jigawa.

The initiative launched at the Yakubu Gowon NYSC Orientation Camp, Fanisau, a suburb of Dutse, was part of Nigeria’s strategy for digital transformation and leadership in Africa.

The AI Expertise Blockchain and Technology Training and Outsourcing Initiative, a partnership with tech company Gluwa, aims to train 1,000 Nigerians annually in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other cutting-edge technologies.

Shettima urged the youths to embrace the initiative, stressing that “it is important for the nation’s economic future.

Also Read:

“We are not merely catching up with the rest of the world; we are poised to overtake them.

“This initiative offers its beneficiaries the chance to become part of a global workforce, driving innovation that will shape our future,” he said.

Shettima noted the Jigawa state’s pioneering role in digital technology adoption.

He described the programme as “a homecoming ceremony for those who have eased our journey through the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

While outlining the federal government’s broader vision, Shettima said, “We are adopting this initiative across the nation to create a network of tech hubs that will power Nigeria’s economic growth for decades to come.”

He commended the partnership with Gluwa, stating that it aligned with President Tinubu’s agenda to revolutionise Nigeria’s digital technology sphere.

Shettima, who acknowledged Gluwa’s significant impact, also applauded the firm for its empowerment of Aella Microfinance Bank.

According to him, the empowerment resulted in the disbursement of over N100 billion to two million Nigerians.

On global implications of the initiative, Shettima said: “Our aspiration remains to transform Nigeria into a premier destination for technology outsourcing.

“Creating a model that combines global expertise with local talent.”

Earlier, Governor Umar Namadi noted the importance of the initiative, describing it as a rare opportunity at the doorstep of the youths.

He urged the people to venture into the digital world of ICT outsourcing to reap its benefits.

“Particularly in terms of job creation and opportunities to contribute to the growth of our economy. Jigawa has a history with ICT education.

”The state is blessed with hundreds of thousands of ICT-savvy and qualified youths in various fields of information and communication technology.

“This is courtesy of our very reputable Informatics Institute, established more than two decades ago.”

He said the new initiative aligns with both the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Jigawa State’s 12-Point Agenda, prioritising digital technologies and innovation.

Namadi further announced the establishment of a new ICT and Digital Economy Agency in the state, adding that “more than ever before, we are determined to reposition Jigawa State as a major ICT hub in Nigeria.” (NAN)

Post Views: 2