Nigeria’s football federation have confirmed their interest in hosting the 2020 African Women Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons have won the tournament as hosts on three previous occasions – 1998, 2002 and 2016 – and are also the current holders having claimed an 11th title overall in 2018.

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmed, told French radio station RFI that Equatorial Guinea are another nation hoping to stage the event.

A host for the tournament later this year is trying to be found after Congo-Brazzaville pulled out.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said: “We’ve formally written to CAF about the interest to host the event. We are working on the bidding documents and we should get it over to CAF soon.

“This is the home of women’s football and the leading football nation in the continent.

“I believe it’s the right time to do it again. We’ve done it before and we believe it will be like bringing it home again.”

Nigeria will find out whether they have been successful in their bid to stage the 2020 competition when a final decision is made on January 15.