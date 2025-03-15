Nigeria Pitch Awards: Organizers fixes date for 11th Award ceremony

Organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, on Tuesday announced plans to host the 11th Award Ceremony after the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe on 25th March at the Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement, Mr Shina Philips, President of the awards stated that in addition to unveiling of winners for all award categories, two distinguished Nigerians would be honoured with the Special Achievement in Sports Award for their contributions to the development of sports in the country.

Alhaji Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission will be honoured for his contributions to the growth of sports in the country.

Until 2011, he had served as a consultant to the sports committee in the Federal House of Representatives where he assisted in drafting the National Sports Commission bill in the National Assembly.

He was also second Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation between 2014 and 2022.

Another distinguished Nigerian to be honoured at the 11th Award Ceremony is AIG Garba Baba Umar (rtd).

In 2010, he served in an ad-hoc capacity as Chairman of NFF Security Committee at the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa and as Chief Detail of Team Nigeria to the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

As Security Adviser to the Nigeria Football Federation, he has been involved with security and safety arrangements at stadia all over the country during matches involving the National Teams and Representative Clubs.

Other highlights of the 11th Award Ceremony include announcement of winners in 18 award categories.

It will be noted that organizers unveiled nominees for the 11th edition of the awards on 20th February 2025 in Lagos.

The King of the Pitch category will be a straight contest between Atalanta FC sensation, Ademola Lookman, Galatasaray FC Victor Osimhen and Al-kholood FC defender, William Troost Ekong.

In the Queen of the Pitch category, Bay FC forward, Asisat Oshoala will square up against Paris FC goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Atlético de Madrid Femenino forward, Rasheedat Ajibade.

In the Football Friendly Governor of the Year category, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Godwin Obaseki, former Edo State Governor who was in office from November 12, 2016 to November 12, 2024, will compete for the crown.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta FC is up against Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen and Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray in the race for the Striker of the Year Award.

The battle for the Best Corporate Sponsor of Football Award will be between GTI Financial, MTN Nigeria and Bet9ja Limited.

Other categories to be decided are Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sam Okwaraji Award, Sportsmanship Award, State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, Football Pitch of the Year and Football Journalist of the Year Awards.

Mr. Philips expressed organizers’ gratitude to the President and entire management team of the Nigeria Football Federation for their support and partnership since the awards began in 2013.

