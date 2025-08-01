Nigeria, others secure spot in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

The four African teams that reached the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket semifinals have secured their spots in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments in March.

Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Sudan join 24 national teams that will compete in four FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 qualifying tournaments.

Brazil, Argentina, United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Colombia will represent the Americas in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Tickets for the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments went to the following Asian and Oceania teams: Japan, China, Korea, Philippines, New Zealand, and Australia.

The European representatives are the 2026 World Cup hosts, Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

