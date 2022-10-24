Nigeria now a failed state, will break if APC wins in 2023 – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Monday disclosed that Nigeria is now a failed state, warning that Nigeria will break up if the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu win the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki made this known while inaugurating Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council. He said that no right-thinking person will vote in the APC and Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

According to him, “I believe it will be an easy election for us, if we can campaign right because honestly, our heads should be examined if we as citizens of Nigeria, if we contemplate voting for government like APC. In facts, like I said, God forbid APC continues in power, this country will break up, this country will fail; it has already failed.

Obaseki went further to express confidence in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said has what it takes to get Nigeria back on the path of good governance.

In 2020, Tinubu and Edo strongman, Adams Oshiomhole campaigned for APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu against PDP’s Obaseki in the Edo State Governorship Election which Obaseki won.