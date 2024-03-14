Nigeria-Niger border reopening: Immigration directs personnel to resume duty

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, has directed all personnel deployed to the Nigeria-Niger Republic border to resume work.

She gave the directive in a statement by the Acting Service Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Kure, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria reports, the CGI’s order followed an earlier one by the Federal Government for the reopening of the borders between the two countries, which were shut down in conformity with the decision of ECOWAS.

The ECOWAS had imposed sanctions on Niger, including the closure of land and air borders, following the coup that ousted President Mahmed Bazoum.

The CGI directed all Comptrollers stationed at States and Border Commands along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border to comply promptly and lift all restrictions on human movement.

She further assured that the service would continue to facilitate safe and orderly border crossings while upholding the integrity and security of Nigeria’s borders.