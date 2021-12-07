Nigeria needs to deploy technology in fight against insecurity – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan reiterated on Tuesday that Nigeria needs to deploy technological applications in the battle against all forms of insecurity confronting it.

He made; the remarks while granting audience to a delegation of the Abuja Chapter of Cranfield University Alumni Association.

Lawan is an alumnus of Cranfield University of UK where he obtained his M.Sc and PhD in GIS and Remote Sensing.

The Senate President recalled the enormous resources the Cranfield University had especially in the areas of technological courses.

“Nigeria needs so much of technological applications in almost every aspect of our life especially when we have to fight insecurity, insurgency, banditry and the rest of it.

“We need technology. When we are talking about economic development, you cannot stick with analogue ways of doing things and expect that you will compete with those countries that apply technology as means of doing business,” the Senate President said.

Lawan encouraged his fellow alumni to always think on how to make contributions to make Nigeria a better country.

“I believe there is a lot that our country can gain from patronizing the resources in the Cranfield University. I am happy that we are sending our Airforce but it is not only our Airforce, we have so many areas of technological needs that we can benefit from sending our citizens there.

“I believe that we have a whole lot of things to do to make our country better. Whether someone is in Nigeria or outside the country, once we have the training, expertise, skills, we owe it as a responsibility to our people and nation to contribute in whatever meaningful way that we can to make Nigeria better,” Lawan said.

Earlier, the President of the Alumni Association who led the delegation, Engr Wole Adesina said their mission was to let the Senate President know what the Association was doing in Abuja.