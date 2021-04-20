The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a man for whom Nigeria as a country currently yearns.

Members of the House said this at plenary as they took time to eulogise the former Governor of Lagos State, who recently celebrated his 69th birthday.

Speaking after Hon. Victor Akande (Ojo 1) urged his colleagues to join him wish Tinubu a happy birthday, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, noted that it had always been customary of the House to celebrate the Jagaban of Borgu on his birthday, but that this year’s celebration happened at a time the House was on recess.

The Speaker, who said Tinubu had earlier been honoured by attendees at a colloquium organised in his honour, added that the comments by the lawmakers during the day’s plenary showed how the APC National Leader had impacted in the lives of individuals.

Obasa agreed with the members of the House that Tinubu remains one man that can effectively steer the Nigerian ship to make the country attain greater success in the coming years.

He said: “We all congratulate him and wish him all the good things of life.

“We believe strongly in him and we have the conviction that he is a worthy man that can steer the ship of this nation.

“It is not about religion or ethnicity, but it is about wisdom, knowledge, experience and the capacity to lead.”

Earlier, Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 1) described Tinubu as a man who understands the country and has the needed experience.

Olowo said Tinubu is a man that no one can love to hate because of his role in the advancement of the country.

For Hon. Tobun Abiodun (Epe 1), Asiwaju Tinubu is “a father figure to most of us and we will continue to celebrate him for a long time to come.

“He is adjudged one of the most active politicians.

“As a father to us, we appreciate him.

“He recognises those who are loyal and brilliant.

“He is the only man that can lead this country to meet its goals.”

Supporting his colleagues, Hon. Rasheed Makinde called Tinubu a man of the moment who believes in hunting talents and keeping them to prosper.

Makinde said though Tinubu has not held office for a long time, he still remains relevant because of his large heart and spirit of forgiveness.

He urged Asiwaju to help lead the country in 2023.

Hon. Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja 2) said he was delighted to share the same birthday with Tinubu, who he called an inspirational figure.

Kasunmu said: “The Asiwaju that I know is a builder of people, a stabiliser and one who loves selflessly.

“He is a man who loves other people’s progress.

“I can only wish him many more fruitful years, first as father and the National Leader of the APC.”

In a related development, the House also celebrated Oba Saheed Elegushi, who was described as a monarch that has brought advancement to his Ikateland while preserving the culture and traditions of his domain.

Hon. Temitope Adewale, while moving that the traditional ruler, who recently clocked 45, be celebrated, said Oba Elegushi had kept the state proud.

The lawmaker was supported by his colleague, Hon. Desmond Elliot, who described the monarch as a 21st century Oba.

In his contribution, Speaker Obasa said the young monarch had endeared himself to the people because he has shown a strong passion for the peace and progress of the state.

While praying for the traditional ruler, Obasa added that Oba Elegushi was being praised for ensuring peace in the state.

He said the commendation should be a challenge to other traditional rulers in the state to play positive roles for its growth and progress.

The House further eulogised Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a former Inspector-General of Police, who recently clocked 75.

The House affirmed Smith’s importance, noting that he has continued to serve the country as the chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Speaker Obasa described him as a man of peace, a quintessential Lagosian and one who often expresses his views and suggestions about the effective running of the state.

He thereafter directed the acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to write a letter congratulating each of the celebrants on behalf of the Assembly.