The National Assembly has declared that the N38 billion earmarked in 2021 budget for road maintenance was inconsequential, saying N400 billion is needed for road maintainance annually.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Senator Gersome Bassey, said N400 billion was required for such projects yearly.

Bassey said the N38 billion earmarked for maintenance of over 35,000km federal roads across the country will not give Nigerians the desired results.

Road maintenance, he explained, in a country like Nigeria where road transportation is most used for movement of peopl , goods and services can only be effectively carried out with about N400 billion on yearly basis.

He said: “What the committee has just submitted to the Appropriation Committee for such exercise in 2021 fiscal year is the N38 billion proposed for it by the executive, which cannot cover up to one-quarter of the entire length of deplorable roads in the country.

“Unfortunately, despite having the power of Appropriation, we cannot as a committee jerk up the sum since we are not in a position to carry out the estimate of work to be done on each of the specific portion of the roads.

“Doing that without proposals to that effect from the executive may lead to project insertion or padding as often alleged in the media.

“But the situation on ground as far as the committees on FERMA at both Chambers are concerned, is very bad, requiring far more than N38 billion earmarked.

“If the roads are well maintained on yearly basis, reconstruction and rehabilitation, which require bigger amounts of monies and years to carry out, may not be necessary as frequently as they are now.”

Being the last committee to submit its report to the Appropriation Committee on Friday, the Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Jibrin Barau, said the next stage of work for the committee is to carry out the required scrutinisation of the reports and harmonise with the House of Representatives for submission in both Chambers on Thursday this week.

Barau said: “The process of presentation of reports as regards the 2021 budget estimates for the various MDAs by the various committees scrutinising them is over since all of the them have submitted their reports.

“What remains now is for those of us in the Appropriation Committee to collate the reports in harmonisation with the House of Representatives for final consideration and passage by both Chambers.

“Timetable for that has already been drawn up and we shall work assiduously in keeping to it by submitting harmonised report of the budgetary proposal to the Senate on the 3rd of December, 2020 for final consideration and passage latest by the following week.”