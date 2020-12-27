RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Onitsha Archdiocesan Health Coordinator, Rev. Fr. Basil Ekwunife, and the Chairman, Onitsha Archdiocesan Hospital Board, Rev. Fr. Patrick Omuta, have both described the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, as the man who has the knowledge, character, passion, drive and the much-needed integrity to lift Nigeria from decadence.

The clerics spoke at the weekend during the end of year party organised by Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital and Maternity, Waterside Onitsha, Anambra State.

Ekwunife and Omuta appreciated Obi for gracing the occasion, while lauding him for his philanthropic gestures across the country, most of which don’t often get media attention.

Omuta said: “We are always proud to have Mr Peter Obi in our midst, because we know how great a leader and accomplished achiever he is.

“In this hospital he had his first cry and first smile as a newly born baby.

“Over the years he has continued to spread that same smile through his responsible governance, philanthropic gestures and deep insights into issues of national importance.”

Fr. Patrick Omuta particularly praised Obi for his simplicity, humility and humane approach to issues.

The high point was the donation of N1 million to the Hospital by Obi, who stated that he would never be tired of investing in and supporting the health sector which, he said, “is always making serious sacrifices to ensure that society is rid of sicknesses and diseases”.

He lauded the Church for always maintaining the standards of hospitals, schools and other establishments under their care, saying such is the kind of beneficial partnership between the church and the government that should be encouraged for societal development.

The Manager, Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital and Maternity, Waterside, Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Francis Ojukwu, appreciated Obi for his consistent lifestyle of philanthropy.

Ojukwu said Obi did not discriminate in showing love to people around.

He prayed God to bless Obi and take him to greater heights.

Obi was accompanied to the event by the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria and former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Anambra State, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna.