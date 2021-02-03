RelatedPosts No Content Available

The first edition of the Nigeria Media Capacity Development Report, a compendium of trainings and programmes of media support organisations in 2020 and outlook for the new year, will be launched on February 5, 2021.

The virtual launch on Zoom will hold from 10am to 12 noon at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9263329080?pwd=VEE1czg3ZERYTlN3aFNuYWcrdTUwUT09

The Report, published by Media Career Development Network, also contains the outcome of a survey on trainings journalists attended in 2020 and suggestions to improve capacity development support for journalists and media organisations in Nigeria.

Awards, career advice and Media NGOs database are also featured in the 60-page report which will be available for download on: www.mediacareerng.org after the presentation.

Gbemiga Ogunleye, former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, will review and present the report at the event to be presided over by Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MCDN, Dr. Oloruntola Sunday, an Associate Professor of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos.

The Executive Director of MCDN, Lekan Otufodunrin, explained that the report will be an annual publication to provide journalists and other media professionals necessary information and resources about the support they can get from media Non-Governmental Organisations, development organisations, institutions, corporate organisations and individuals.

“With the annual publication of this report, journalists should no longer have an excuse not to know and maximise the support they can access to enhance their career,” Otufodunrin stated.