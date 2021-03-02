Nigeria are trying to persuade Bournemouth FC winger, Arnaut Danjuma, to switch allegiance and represent them at international level, according to a report in The Sun.

The 24-year-old has represented the Netherlands twice at senior level, having played in a UEFA Nations League game against Germany as well as scoring in a friendly against Belgium.

But a new rule approved by FIFA in September means players can switch nations, if they have played no more than three competitive games.

Danjuma was born in Lagos to a Dutch father and Nigerian mother.

Asked by the Daily Echo in October whether he still targeted going to the rescheduled Euro 2020 finals with the Netherlands, Danjuma said: “Yeah, definitely.

“In my opinion, I’m one of the best strikers of Holland.

“I think there is no other Dutch player that has the same quality as me to be fair.

“Although I play in the Championship, I think that might be an obstacle.

“But on the other hand, with the selection of the previous games, Timothy Krul (of Norwich) got called up and he plays in the Championship as well.

“So I don’t really see it as an obstacle, but you never know what the gaffer thinks.”