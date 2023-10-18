Nigeria lost N2.9t to contract fraud in three years — EFCC Boss 

The newly-confirmed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede. has disclosed that Nigeria lost N2.9 trillion to procurement and contracts frauds.

Olukoyede made this disclosure while appearing before the Senate for screening and confirmation on Wednesday.

He added that the N2.9 trillion lost to contract fraud would have provided, if prevented from being stolen, 1000km of road and built close to 200 standard tertiary institutions.

It would have also educated about 6,000 children from primary to tertiary levels at N16 million per child, he added.

The EFCC Boss said: “I did a survey between 2018 and 2020 on 50 entities in Nigeria.

“Both human and corporate entities.

“I picked just one scheme, one specie of fraud, which is called contract and procurement fraud.

“I discovered that within the three years, Nigeria lost N2.9 trillion.

“When I put my figures together, I discovered that if the country had prevented the money from being stolen, it would have given us 1000 kilometres of road, it would have built close to 200 standard tertiary institutions, it would have also educated about 6,000 children from primary to tertiary levels at N16 million per child.

“It would have also delivered more 20,000 units of three bedroom houses across the country.

“It would have given us a world-class teaching hospital in each of the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is where we are coming from.

“This is where we are.

“Where we are going depends on the decision the Senate would take this afternoon.”