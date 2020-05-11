The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has expressed deep shock over the death of athletics coach, Adu Uruemu, describing it as a huge loss to Nigeria and the athletics family.

According to Dare: “I received the news of the death of Adu with great shock and pain.

“He was so committed to the development of notable athletes and his death has left a big vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

“My condolences goes to his family and daughter.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

In her tribute, Maria Worphil said Uruemu’s death was very sad and a huge loss to athletics.

Worphil said: “Adu’s death is very sad, but we cannot question God.

“He was such a dedicated, reliable and organised coach.

“He was also a gentleman.

“We shall miss him, but God knows best.”

Mary Onyali described him as a grass root coach who was responsible for the discovery of so many talents like US-based Ruth Usoro.

Onyali said: “His death is a big setback for athletics because he was such a loyal and trustworthy person.

“I am personally saddened by his death because he was so dedicated to athletics.”

Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Niyi Beyioku, said: “Sad and unfortunate for athletics.

“He was such an influential coach to the athletes.

“May God grant him eternal rest.”

Leonie Etong from Cameroon said: “We have lost a gem.

“May God Almighty grant him eternal rest and be with the family he left behind.”

Cassien Ntahimpera from Burundi said: “Adu, our friend just left us.

“It is really sad.

“He was a dynamic, courageous and organised man.

“On behalf of the Association of Burudian Veteran Athletes and AFM in particular, we offer our sincere condolences to the family.”

Before his death, Uruemu was the Head Coach of the Arena Athletics Academy and Chairman of the Africa Masters Athletics.

“He had also worked as a coach with the Plateau State Sports Council.

He was born on August 3, 1965.