Nigeria loses an asset in Ezeife – Gov. Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, said with the death of ex-Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife of Anambra, the country has lost an asset.

Uzodimma’s message is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku.

He described the late elder statesman as a “consistent voice for good governance and progressive politics”.

Ezeife, popularly referred to as Okwadike of Igboukwu, was the first democratically-elected Governor of Anambra between 1992 and 1993.

The ex-governor died at the age of 85 on Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja, according to his family.

Uzodimma declared that Ezeife would be missed sorely by all who came in contact with him.

According to the governor, Ezeife’s commitment to the good of all – both the common man as well as the high and mighty – marked him out as a man who came to serve God and humanity.

Uzodimma said that Ezeife’s legacies as former Governor, former Permanent Secretary and former Political Adviser will remain indelible in the minds of people.

He further described his death as “painful and regrettable”.

Uzodimma noted that Ezeife’s vocal voice and contributions on issues that border on good governance in his state, Nigeria, and the society at large cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

He, therefore, prayed to God Almighty to grant the deceased soul a peaceful repose and to his family, the grace to bear the loss.