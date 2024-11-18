Nigeria lose to Rwanda in final AFCON qualifier

Nigeria ended their Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers with a shocking 2-1 defeat to Rwanda on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The underdog Rwandan side staged a remarkable comeback to claim the victory against table toppers Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Despite the upset, Nigeria had already secured qualification for the AFCON 2025 tournament in Morocco, finishing as group leaders with 11 points.

Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 59th minute, igniting celebrations among the home fans.

However, Rwanda quickly turned the tide, with Aimable Mutinzi equalising in the 72nd minute.

Just three minutes later, Imanishimwe Nshuti capitalised on a defensive lapse to complete the comeback and seal an unforgettable win for the visitors.

The first half saw both sides failing to convert chances, resulting in a goalless draw at halftime.

Nigeria began the second half with a dominant display but struggled to maintain control as Rwanda exploited defensive errors.

Nshuti, who was later cautioned for time-wasting, emerged as the match’s standout performer.

While the defeat was a disappointment for Nigerian fans, the Super Eagles ended the group stage with a strong record of three wins, two draws, and one loss.

Benin joined Nigeria in qualifying for the tournament, finishing second in the group with eight points, edging out Rwanda on goal difference.

Libya, with just five points, concluded the qualifiers at the bottom of the table.

The Super Eagles now shift focus to preparing for the continental showdown in Morocco, where they aim to reclaim the AFCON title.

