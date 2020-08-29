The Nigerian Postal Service in conjunction with the Bangladesh High Commission in Nigeria has issued a set of commemorative postage stamps in honour of the Bangladesh Father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Rahman was a statesman and an iconic politician of his time.

Speaking at the launch in the Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, said the commemorative stamp is a gesture of Nigeria in strengthening the already cordial relationship between the two countries.

Commemorative Stamps in this context is seen as an historic piece of philatelic material that will travel beyond the shores of issuing country, particularly depicting a great politician and statesman.

Nigeria issued her first postage stamp in 1874, about 146 years ago, a concept that has continued to grow and expand to include collaboration between countries.

The Stamp, which comes in a single denomination of N100, is now available for purchase at all post offices across Nigeria and at the Nigerian Philatelic Bureau, Marina, Lagos.

In February this year, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shamhen Ahsan, had paid a courtesy call on Adewusi, during which he solicited Nigeria’s possible issuance of a commemorative stamp to celebrate the life of the father of the Bangladesh nation.

Adewusi, during the visit, had pledged that Nigeria would heed to the request from the High Commissioner.