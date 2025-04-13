Nigeria is investor-friendly, NIDCOM assures diasporans

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has assured Nigerians living abroad that the country is blessed with an investor-friendly environment, and urged them to continue to invest in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the reassurance in a statement issued in reaction to the protest and petition of a group: The Foreign Investors Network.

The petition was signed by FIN’s President, Ifeoma Nkengwu, as well as its Country Representative, Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba.

Both claimed that the environment in Nigeria was not enabling enough for intending investors, citing the issue of Winhomes Global Services Limited, which claimed to have invested over $250 million in real estate in Okun Ajah, Lagos and had it demolished by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.

Reacting to the petition, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said: “We acknowledge their reach out to NIDCOM, months after the whole issue had become a sensational media affair. We had begun an investigation into the matter and had some officials visit the site.

“However, unfortunately we discovered that the matter is currently in court and we can only wait for the court ruling.

“Nigeria remains open to investors and we commend our brothers and sisters in the diaspora who have been investing in Nigeria particularly in the areas of health, ICT, Agriculture, Real Estate, Education etc.”

The NIDCOM boss stressed that Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) remains a veritable channel for diasporas wishing to invest and the Federal Ministry of Industries and Trade and Investment will soon announce some initiatives in partnership with the Commission.

Dabiri-Erewa also assured them that as their embassy in Nigeria, they should always contact NiDCOM to assist in areas they may wish to navigate and clarify.

She commended Nigerians living abroad for improved remittances and investments recorded under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

She said policies and programmes that will continue to encourage them will be sustained as they remain a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy and cannot be ignored.

