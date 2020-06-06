All is now set for the first virtual meeting on the Internet Protocol version Six (IPv6) on Saturday (today), to be hosted by ITREALMS Online, a multiple international award-winning medium, with specialty on coverage of business of Information and Communication Technology sector.

The webinar, being hosted in collaboration with DigitalSENSE Africa, has confirmed key speakers, including the Chairman, IPv6 Council Nigeria, Muhammed Rudman, and Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, who both would be leading discourse on the overall theme: “Role of Internet Protocol (IP) in 5G vs COVID-19 Debate.”

Confirming this, the Editor-in-Chief of ITREALMS Media, Remmy Nweke, said the webinar has been slated in commemoration of the World IPv6 Day, 2020 as part of the media house’s drive for education and enlightenment under its digital rights series.

According to Nweke, this year’s theme would focus on: “Role of IP in 5G v COVID-19 Debate,” with some sub-themes for the webinar slated for 10am Universal Time, 11am Nigeria time at ITREALMS Zoom Webinar, with Meeting ID: 748 9663 7846, and Password: 3ggKaz.

He recalled that a collaborating organization, DigitalSENSE Africa, has been leading this effort under the aegis of the Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable in commemoration of the World Internet Protocol Version Six (IPv6) Day, celebrated every June 6 to promote the adoption of IPv6 for the products and services as well as create awareness, especially in Nigeria.

He noted that ITREALMS is collaborating with DigitalSENSE Africa, an Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers accredited At-Large Structure, which brought IPv6 awareness to Nigeria since 2011.

Nweke also said this year’s virtual event is to sustain the awareness around the IPv6 evolution despite the Coronavirus Disease pandemic, which trajectory kickoff was occasioned by the depletion of the Internet Protocol version Four over eight years ago.

Equally he revealed that experts have been selected to speak to the theme of this year: “Role of IP in 5G v COVID-19 Debate,” urging interested public to join in the webinar to know more on the theme.