Nigeria, influential nation of unlimited possibilities — United States

The United States of America on Thursday described Nigeria as a dynamic and influential nation of unlimited possibilities, reiterating its commitment to fostering sustainable growth through trade, investments and innovations between both countries.

The new Consul-General of the United States of America to Nigeria, Rick Swart, made the assertion at a reception in his honour in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Swart is representing the US Government across 17 states in southern Nigeria.

He is responsible for leading and overseeing US Government activities that deepen trade and investment ties, expand people-to-people connections, and advance the full range of priorities in the US-Nigeria bilateral relationship in southern Nigeria.

Swart said at the reception that he would prioritise making both countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous during his three-year tenure.

He commended Nigeria’s dynamic economy and youthful entrepreneurial spirit, saying that it offered incredible opportunities for collaboration.

He said: “I look forward to working with US and Nigerian businesses to further unlock that potential.

“Bonnie and I are happy to be here in Lagos, a city that pulses with energy, creativity and ambition.

“We are eager to immerse ourselves in the culture, engage with the people, and work alongside all of you to advance the shared goals of our countries across the 17 states in our consulate region.

“I constantly remind myself that diplomacy is not just a profession, it is a privilege, and I am honoured to serve in this globally-dynamic and influential nation.”

Swart expressed willingness to collaborate toward building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous future for the US and Nigeria.

The envoy disclosed that he would tour the 17 southern states to meet traditional and religious leaders, non-governmental organisations, and businesses toward promoting shared goals.

Earlier, US Ambassador Richard Mills, who introduced Swart, described him as a seasoned diplomat with vast experience in building bridges between nations and peoples.

Mills said: “Given this experience, I am confident that his leadership will continue to deepen and expand the already strong partnership we have with Nigeria and with the 17 Nigerian states that make up this consulate’s area of responsibility.

“Rick, we all look forward to working with you and the team here in Lagos to build a safer, stronger and more prosperous future for both the United States and the great people of Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other dignitaries at the event included renowned investor and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu; Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismark Rewane; and Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Some government officials, business, political, and traditional leaders, media executives, and members of the diplomatic corps were also at the event.

